Punjab Govt Set To Resolve Artists' Financial Problems: Javed Akhtar Ansari

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:43 PM

Punjab govt set to resolve artists' financial problems: Javed Akhtar Ansari

Punjab government is set to resolve financial problems of local artists who are affected from current lockdown in aftermath of the pandemic wave hitting across the world, through Multan Arts Council, CM's Special Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari has informed journalists Tuesday

We are well aware of artists' issues, and would ask them to not get panic in the critical juncture of time as we are determined to accommodate them through best possible measures, said the advisor.

He further said, artists are their assets to which incumbent government don't oblivious.

He said artists are true spokesman of masses and depict real picture of the latter. On this occasion, Javed Akhtar Ansari announced grant worth one lac rupees as 'first financial help' for artist community.

Prominent local artists including Aftab Amber, Ejaz Chanda, Yusuf Kamran, Ghulam Qadir, Mahmood Ansari, Iqbal Arbi, Skindar Bhutta, Tariq Sindhu, Naeem Najmi, Yusuf Bahu, Shamshad Mughal, Eman Shah, Shehzad Ghuri and Rana Ejaz Ishaq called on the advisor after holding the talk.

