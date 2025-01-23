Punjab govt sets bounties on 130 fugitives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohail Ahmed Bherth presided over a meeting of the Provincial

Reward Money Committee at the Punjab Home Department where the focus was on

setting bounties for criminals involved in serious crimes such as terrorism, target killings,

sectarian violence, explosive material distribution, abduction for ransom and murder.

The initiative aims to enhance efforts in apprehending fugitives linked to these

heinous activities.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, the bounties have been

set on 130 fugitives, 101 of whom are linked to cases under the Black Book (Investigation Wing),

while 29 are related to the Counter-Terrorism Department’s Red Book. Among these, 13 new fugitives

from the Red Book have had bounties placed on them, while the bounties of 16 others

have been increased.

The spokesperson said the bounties range from 0.2 to 10 million rupees depending on the

severity of the crimes.

As per the Chief Minister's instructions, bounties on criminals involved in crimes in the Kacha region

have been set in three categories: 10 million, 5 million and 2.5 million rupees.

Special Secretary for Home Fazal Rehman; Secretary for Prosecution, Ahmed Aziz Tarar; Additional IG of Investigation, Azhar Akram; Additional Secretary for Home, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif; senior officials from the CTD and Finance Department attended the meeting while Additional IG for South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan, participated via video link.

The authorities have approved an increase in the reward money for various wanted individuals involved in high-profile crimes, the head money for the wanted target killer Mureed Hussain has been raised from 2 lakh to 25 lakh rupees. Similarly, the reward for Mohammad Safdar, also involved in target killings, has been increased from 5 lakh to 40 lakh rupees. The reward for the facilitators of a suicide bombing, Saad Munir Dar and Mohammad Ijaz, has been increased from 2 lakh to 25 lakh per person. The reward for the wanted individual involved in a bomb blast, Imran Sattar, has been raised from 3 lakh to 70 lakh rupees. Samiullah, wanted for involvement in bomb blasts, target killings, and explosives-related crimes, will now have a reward of 60 lakh rupees, up from 2 lakh.

The reward for Abdul Majid Rashid, involved in bombings and explosives-related incidents, has been raised from 5 lakh to 25 lakh rupees.

Hafiz Suleman, involved in a bomb blast and church shooting, now has a reward of 40 lakh, an increase from 3 lakh.

The reward for Ubaidur Rahman, implicated in bombings and explosives offenses, has been raised from 10 lakh to 40 lakh.

The reward for Tanveer Naqvi, a target killer, has been increased from 5 lakh to 25 lakh.

The reward for target killer Imran Zaidi has been raised from 1 lakh to 25 lakh rupees.

Amjad Abbas, wanted for a bomb blast, now has a reward of 25 lakh, up from 20 lakh rupees. The reward for Rizwan Ali, involved in target killings, has been increased from 1 lakh to 40 lakh.

Similarly, the reward for target killer Bunyad Hussain has been raised from 1 lakh to 25 lakh rupees. The reward for wanted individuals Tanveer Hussain and Inayatullah Shah, both involved in target killings, has been set at 25 lakh each.

Additionally, the reward for three wanted individuals in the Sheikhupura Range has been set at 2 lakh each, and for five wanted individuals in the Gujranwala Range, 2 lakh each.

In Mandi Bahauddin, the reward for a wanted individual has been set at 20 lakh rupees. In the Sargodha Range, the head money varies for two individuals, it’s 3 lakh each; for two others, it’s 5 lakh each; and for one, it’s 20 lakh.

For the Multan Range, five individuals will each have a reward of 2 lakh, two others will receive 10 lakh each, and three will have 5 lakh each. In Faisalabad, one individual has a reward of 2 lakh, while in Dera Ghazi Khan, the rewards for three wanted individuals are set to be determined.

It’s important to note that the head/reward money will be shared between the police team and those who assist in capturing the wanted criminals.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohail Ahmed Bherth emphasized that progress on the arrest of these fugitives will be reviewed on a monthly basis. He further said that the Punjab government is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of the public and is making historic efforts to maintain peace and order across the province.