Punjab Govt Sets New Standards In Health Facilities: CM
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has highlighted the current government's exemplary achievements in public health, describing them as milestones in welfare-driven governance.
In a statement issued on Saturday, she emphasized that public health is a top priority, and the government will ensure that no shortage of resources hinders progress. “We aim to provide a better environment in public hospitals compared to private clinics,” the Chief Minister asserted. She further stated, “Our goal is to improve every hospital so that every patient receives free treatment and medicine.”
The Punjab government has launched several pioneering health initiatives, including Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital: Introducing China’s advanced methods, “No-Chemotherapy, No-Surgery,” for cancer treatment, Cardiology Institute Sargodha which is nearing completion as the first heart care institute in the region, Clinic-on-Wheel and Field Hospitals are providing benefits to over 6.8 million patients and providing essential healthcare services to urban and rural populations. Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to formally launch the lifesaving service of Air Ambulance, transforming Basic Health Units (BHUs) across Punjab in Maryam Health clinics , ensuring access to modern healthcare in rural areas.
Over 2,800 hospitals have been revamped across Punjab.Field hospitals treated 950,000 patients, conducted 60,000 X-rays, and performed 135,000 lab tests while providing facilities for ultrasound, first aid, and maternal and child health.Clinic-on-Wheel services reached 6.7 million patients in urban areas with a team of doctors, LHVs, vaccination staff, and ultrasound services.
The government has introduced a special package to address the shortage of specialist doctors in district hospitals. Plans are underway to establish cath labs and cardiology centers step-by-step in district hospitals.
Under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, free treatment and surgeries for children with heart diseases have been initiated, reflecting the government’s commitment to the welfare of vulnerable populations.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated that the government's efforts are aimed at ensuring that public hospitals offer services superior to private clinics, bringing free and quality healthcare to every citizen of Punjab.
