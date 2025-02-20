Punjab govt sets up convenience stalls in Jauharabad

The Punjab government has decided to set up Ramadan convenience stalls to provide maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramadan in model markets across Jauharabad

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to set up Ramadan convenience stalls to provide maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramadan in model markets across Jauharabad.

According to DC office, the Deputy Commissioner Farwa Amir chaired a meeting to review the establishment and arrangements of the Ramadan convenience stalls.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Ziaullah, DO Industries, and representatives from relevant institutions.

This initiative, directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to offer essential food items at concessional rates, ensuring that citizens can observe the sacred month with ease.

As per the plan, a Ramadan convenience stall will be set up in Model Bazaar, Jauharabad, where citizens can purchase essential items like flour, sugar, ghee, chicken, vegetables, and fruits at discounted rates.

The DC assured that the Ramadan Bazaar will be closely monitored to ensure that quality items are available to the public at reasonable rates.

Farwa Amir emphasized that providing relief to the public during Ramadan is the top priority of the Punjab Chief Minister.

She directed concerned officers to make effective arrangements for the Ramadan convenience stalls and provide all possible facilities to the public.

