Punjab Govt Sets Up Record Number Of Vaccination Centers In Province

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Punjab govt sets up record number of vaccination centers in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SH) Secretary Sarah Aslam on Tuesday said that Punjab government had set up a record number of vaccination centers in the province during last two month.

According to P&SH spokesperson here, the Secretary said that daily target set up by the Nation Command Operation Center (NCOC) would soon be achieved.

She said that Punjab had vaccinated record number of 180,000 people in one day, adding that so far 355,208 healthcare workers had been administered the first dose whereas 218973 healthcare workers were given the second dose.

Sarah Aslam said that overall 2,647,913 people had been administered first dose and 715, 536 people second dose in the province.

She said that vaccination centres had been set up for press clubs, medical students, judges and for the first time centres had been set up for prisoners.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid congratulated Secretary P&SH Department Sarah Aslam for this record vaccination.

The Minister for Health said that vaccination would be doubled in the province by June and July.

More Stories From Pakistan

