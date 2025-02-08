Punjab govt speeds up upgradation of special education institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The upgradation of special education institutions has gained momentum in Punjab following government directives as officials are paying visits to different institutes.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the Government Secondary school for Special Education in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony to review facilities and curriculum designed for hearing-impaired children.

During his visit, the DC inspected the educational courses and assessed the facilities available to students with special needs. He also interacted with the children, inquiring about their challenges and concerns.

DC Bukhari emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of special children.

"All special education institutions are being provided funds on a priority basis to enhance learning opportunities," he stated.

He directed authorities to ensure the uninterrupted provision of transport and educational resources for special children. Additionally, he instructed the initiation of specialized courses tailored for hearing-impaired students to improve their learning outcomes. The visit highlights the Punjab government's focus on inclusive education, ensuring that children with special needs receive the necessary support for their academic and personal development.