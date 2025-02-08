Open Menu

Punjab Govt Speeds Up Upgradation Of Special Education Institutions

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Punjab govt speeds up upgradation of special education institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The upgradation of special education institutions has gained momentum in Punjab following government directives as officials are paying visits to different institutes.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the Government Secondary school for Special Education in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony to review facilities and curriculum designed for hearing-impaired children.

During his visit, the DC inspected the educational courses and assessed the facilities available to students with special needs. He also interacted with the children, inquiring about their challenges and concerns.

DC Bukhari emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of special children.

"All special education institutions are being provided funds on a priority basis to enhance learning opportunities," he stated.

He directed authorities to ensure the uninterrupted provision of transport and educational resources for special children. Additionally, he instructed the initiation of specialized courses tailored for hearing-impaired students to improve their learning outcomes. The visit highlights the Punjab government's focus on inclusive education, ensuring that children with special needs receive the necessary support for their academic and personal development.

Recent Stories

vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

16 minutes ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

18 minutes ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

36 minutes ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

1 hour ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

1 hour ago
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

2 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

3 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

4 hours ago
 Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

4 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian pati ..

UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan