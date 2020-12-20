Punjab govt spending huge money on health, education

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister and Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Sunday said Punjab government was spending a huge money on provision of health, education and basic facilities to people at their door step.

Talking to journalists at the ceremony organized here by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Syed Arif Naqvi, he said Punjab govt was spending Rs 70 billion on the uplift of provincial capital to facilitate masses.

He said 26,000 doctors have been appointed in hospitals and health centers across the province while Mother and Child Health Care Hospitals would also be established in different districts including Attock.

He added that all nursing schools were being upgraded to college level. While talking about Mother and Child Health Care Hospital to be built in Attock, he said the hospital would have capacity of 350 beds.

He said Haji Shah road would be dualised while a new road from Kamra to Madrota would also be constructed.

While talking about his achievements as Chairman Public Accounts Committee informed that Rs 25 billion have been recovered and deposited in national kitty.

Replying to another query regarding the corrupt officials in Public Health Engineering and Revenue Departments he said, those having complaints in this context must nominate the corrupt officers and he would take strict action against them.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam , Former Federal Minister Syed Wajid Bokhari, Former Member Provincial Assembly Syed Ejaz Bokhari, Deputy Manager Maple Leaf Cement Muhammad Sohail Sabir, Focal Person (PTI) Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari, Former Nazim Attock Rana Shoukat and other notables of the areas including Rana Liaqat, Malik Ejaz of Saidan, tv Artist Imran Abbas, Senior Doctor Khalid Saeed and businessman Muhammad Ikram were also present on the occasion.