Punjab Govt Spending Rs 3.7b On Oilseed Crops: Secy Agri

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

Punjab govt spending Rs 3.7b on oilseed crops: secy agri

MULTAN, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshaid on Sunday said the Punjab government was spending Rs 3.7 billion on promotion of oilseed crops in the province.

The Punjab government had introduced various schemes to enhance oilseed crops canola, sunflowers and others.

Under different schemes per acres production and cultivation area would be increased, he said while chairing a meeting.

He said the government was also providing machinery on 50 per cent subsidized prices. The government wanted to reduce its expenditures on import of cooking oil and produce it locally to save foreign exchange, he added.

