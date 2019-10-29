Punjab govt spends Rs 1.29 billion on roads construction in Sargodha

The provincial government was constructing total 106 kilometers length's roads in four tehsils of district Sargodha with Rs 1.29 billion amount under Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan Program

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial government was constructing total 106 kilometers length's roads in four tehsils of district Sargodha with Rs 1.29 billion amount under Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan Program.

Out of total amount Rs 623 million have been approved and efforts were being made for release of Rs 673 million funds to construct different of district, a meeting convened in the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Disclosed here on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul disclosed that under Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan Program 70percent funds were being utilized for the construction of roads which were neglected during the past four years and 30 percent funds to be utilized to construct new roads.

The DC directed that priority should be given to construct roads in most populated areas so that the rural population could get benefit through roads while asked officials concerned to ensure quality of work on these projects.

In the first road construction phase, total 12 km roads would be constructed with Rs 150 million in tehsil Kotmomin, 22 km with Rs 220 million in tehsil Sargodha,11.58 km roads of Sahiwal with Rs 129.8 million and 9.27 km roads of Shahpur of worth Rs 115.8 million.

The meeting added that under second phase of the project, total 53.30 km new roads would be constructed with 670 million rupees.