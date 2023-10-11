Punjab govt spends Rs 5.11 bln to promote oilseed crops: Saqib Ateel

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that Punjab government was spending Rs 5.11 billion on promotion of oilseed crops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that Punjab government was spending Rs 5.11 billion on promotion of oilseed crops.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review oilseed crop potential in the region in wake of climate changes. Oilseed crops are highly profitable and capable of strengthening country's economy. Efforts are underway to enhance per acre production and modern technology is being employed in this regard, he added.

He directed officials to ensure cultivation of groundnut and soyabene crop at government forms for farmers motivation.

Relay cropping should also be introduced. A complete data of crops should also be compiled, he directed.

He also ordered managing track and trace system in fertilizer sector for provision of quality fertilizers to farmers. Similarly, action should be taken against the dealers involved in selling substandard inputs to farmers. Heavy fine should be imposed on these dealers so that no one should dare to play havoc with country's economy.