Open Menu

Punjab Govt Spends Rs 5.11 Bln To Promote Oilseed Crops: Saqib Ateel

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Punjab govt spends Rs 5.11 bln to promote oilseed crops: Saqib Ateel

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that Punjab government was spending Rs 5.11 billion on promotion of oilseed crops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that Punjab government was spending Rs 5.11 billion on promotion of oilseed crops.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review oilseed crop potential in the region in wake of climate changes. Oilseed crops are highly profitable and capable of strengthening country's economy. Efforts are underway to enhance per acre production and modern technology is being employed in this regard, he added.

He directed officials to ensure cultivation of groundnut and soyabene crop at government forms for farmers motivation.

Relay cropping should also be introduced. A complete data of crops should also be compiled, he directed.

He also ordered managing track and trace system in fertilizer sector for provision of quality fertilizers to farmers. Similarly, action should be taken against the dealers involved in selling substandard inputs to farmers. Heavy fine should be imposed on these dealers so that no one should dare to play havoc with country's economy.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Fine Government Billion

Recent Stories

Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dub ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Dubai Health Authority ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel ..

Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel’s bombing on Gaza: Solangi

2 minutes ago
 GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM orders recovery of kidnapped SHO, pol ..

Caretaker CM orders recovery of kidnapped SHO, policemen

10 minutes ago
 NAB holds seminar on role of students in eradicati ..

NAB holds seminar on role of students in eradication of corruption

10 minutes ago
 16000 inspections made, 64 profiteers nabbed in 10 ..

16000 inspections made, 64 profiteers nabbed in 10 days across Multan division

10 minutes ago
DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical faci ..

DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical facilities

1 minute ago
 LCIMLA delegation visits Abbottabad district

LCIMLA delegation visits Abbottabad district

1 minute ago
 BRI key element to understand people-centric gover ..

5 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

1 minute ago
 Inter district Hockey League commences from Oct 12

Inter district Hockey League commences from Oct 12

1 minute ago
 SAU providing free of cost education to female stu ..

SAU providing free of cost education to female students; VC

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan