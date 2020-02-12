Punjab govt spokesman contradicts news item

A spokesman for the Punjab government contradicted a news item aired at a private TV channel about the meetings of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar with MNAs and MPAs as the channel aired concocted and contrary to facts news about divisional meetings

The spokesman said the purpose of meetings with MNAs and MPAs was to review progress on development projects and proposals of assembly members were also solicited about the annual development programme of the next financial year.

The assembly members identified problems of their Constituencies and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued directions to the concerned officials on proposals of the assembly members, he added.

The spokesman said the provincial administration, police officials and representativesof concerned districts attended meetings, adding that the Punjab government reservedthe right of legal action against the channel and the reporter for airing baseless news.