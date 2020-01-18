A man was stabbed and injured while resisting a robbery in the limits of Airport police on Friday night. According to details, Punjab Government Spokesperson Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhry lodged a report with the local police that four armed persons broke into his house through climbing boundary wall of his house in Airport Housing Society in the wee hours of Saturday and held them hostage at gunpoint

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th January, 2020) A man was stabbed and injured while resisting a robbery in the limits of Airport police on Friday night. According to details, Punjab Government Spokesperson Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhry lodged a report with the local police that four armed persons broke into his house through climbing boundary wall of his house in Airport Housing Society in the wee hours of Saturday and held them hostage at gunpoint.One of the masked robbers, who were communicating in English and Arabic, hit a blunt object to his son when he offered resistance and injured him.

The masked robbers stayed in the house for two hours and looted Rs2.

5 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables worth millions of rupees.The police have registered a case against unidentified robbers and started investigation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the law enforcers to ensure safety and security of citizens and their properties and bring the culprits to justice.The robbers had entered into the house while parking their motorcycles in a nearby plot, the spokesperson added.It is interesting to mention here that the armed robbers advised women inmates for regularity in prayers.

They asked them to not remove the jewellery they wore but hand over the rest.