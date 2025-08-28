Open Menu

Punjab Govt Stands Firm With People In Times Of Crisis: Azma Bokhari

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the provincial government is standing shoulder to shoulder with its people in every city and in every hour of hardship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the provincial government is standing shoulder to shoulder with its people in every city and in every hour of hardship.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has pledged to remain with the people in both joy and sorrow, ensuring that every possible measure is taken to resolve their problems.

The minister added that the administration, rescue workers, civil defense teams, and the Pakistan Army are working tirelessly to assist and rescue affected citizens, while health department staff is fully mobilized to provide maximum relief.

Azma Bokhari also shared videos of ongoing rescue operations in different cities, reaffirming that the Punjab Government will not abandon its people in times of crisis.

