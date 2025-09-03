Punjab govt. stands with flood victims: DC Sahiwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal Shahid Mehmood has assured flood victims that the Punjab government stands with them in this hour of difficulty.

According to DC office, he visited a Flood Relief Camp at 110/7.R, where he met affected families and reviewed the arrangements.

The camp was established on the special instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The DC inspected residential facilities, medical aid, and other basic arrangements at the relief camp.

He directed that no negligence or delay in providing treatment, medicines, and other facilities to the affected families will be tolerated.

He also ensured the provision of food and clean drinking water to the flood victims.

Shahid Mehmood emphasized that the Chief Minister has a clear directive to prioritize the problems of flood victims and not leave them alone.

The administration is working to provide all possible facilities to the affected families.

The DC appreciated the performance of the medical staff, including doctors, at the medical camp.

