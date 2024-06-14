Punjab Govt Steps Up Efforts For Safe Hospital Treatments
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that in a bid to ensure safe treatment of patients across Punjab, the provincial government is enhancing medical facilities and regulations.
He said this during an awareness walk held at the Institute of Blood Transfusion on World Blood Donors Day, on Friday.
He highlighted the government's commitment to upgrading blood banks at the district level and expanding the Punjab Thalassemia Programme. “Today's awareness walk aims to raise public consciousness about the importance of safe blood transfusions,” he said. He also emphasised the crackdown on illegal blood banks to guarantee the supply of clean blood throughout the province.
The event saw participation from Professor Shabnam Bashir, Dr. Amna, Dr. Jawaria, and other faculty members, along with thalassemia-affected children, reinforcing the community's support for the initiative.
