Open Menu

Punjab Govt Steps Up Efforts For Safe Hospital Treatments

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that in a bid to ensure safe treatment of patients across Punjab, the provincial government is enhancing medical facilities and regulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that in a bid to ensure safe treatment of patients across Punjab, the provincial government is enhancing medical facilities and regulations.

He said this during an awareness walk held at the Institute of Blood Transfusion on World Blood Donors Day, on Friday.

He highlighted the government's commitment to upgrading blood banks at the district level and expanding the Punjab Thalassemia Programme. “Today's awareness walk aims to raise public consciousness about the importance of safe blood transfusions,” he said. He also emphasised the crackdown on illegal blood banks to guarantee the supply of clean blood throughout the province.

The event saw participation from Professor Shabnam Bashir, Dr. Amna, Dr. Jawaria, and other faculty members, along with thalassemia-affected children, reinforcing the community's support for the initiative.

Related Topics

World Punjab Shabnam Event From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

1 minute ago
 Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

1 minute ago
 Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for spo ..

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

1 minute ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

1 minute ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

1 minute ago
 District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

1 minute ago
Coordination among federal, provincial departments ..

Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

9 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

9 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

2 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion developme ..

Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan