Punjab Govt Strengthens Commitment To Human Rights, Inter-faith Harmony

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs in Punjab Sonia Ashar chaired a significant meeting at the Human Rights Camp Office on Tuesday.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to enhance communication and cooperation between civil society organisations and the government, minimise the duplication of activities and discuss strategies to promote joint projects under the guidance of the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Rizwana Naveed, Director Muhammad Yousuf and representatives from various civil society organisations, including SPO, HFO, Youth Development Foundation, Bargad, Change the Home Net, Sudhar Society, Faces Pakistan, Bedari, Search for Justice, Peace and Justice Network, among others.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs, Sonia Ashar, reaffirmed the Punjab government's strong commitment to establishing a peaceful, inclusive and harmonious society. She said, "The Punjab government values the hard work and dedication of all stakeholders who are working together to achieve a peaceful and inclusive Punjab.

Our government is fully committed to promoting human rights and interfaith harmony and we recognise the crucial role of civil society. Through effective collaboration, we can overcome challenges and build a stronger, united, and harmonious Punjab."

Additional Secretary for Human Rights, Rizwana Naveed, briefed the participants on the ongoing activities and projects of the Harmony Committee. She emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation among different stakeholders to maximize the impact of human rights initiatives. She also stressed the need to strengthen the relationship between civil society and the department to ensure the effective implementation of government policies and programs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, all participants pledged to continue their joint efforts to promote human rights, peace and interfaith harmony in Punjab. They expressed their support for the Punjab government's vision and commitment to working together for a better and more inclusive future.

