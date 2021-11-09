Punjab govt strictly monitoring to sugar prices, dealers involved in hoarding not be tolerated: Spokesperson

Punjab Government's Spokesman Hassan Khawar Tuesday said that provincial government was strictly monitoring the control prices of sugar and taking strict action against dealers and brokers selling sugar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Government's Spokesman Hassan Khawar Tuesday said that provincial government was strictly monitoring the control prices of sugar and taking strict action against dealers and brokers selling sugar.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the profiteers were the culprits of society as well as of the law and government will take all possible steps for providing relief to the people.

"Punjab government will not allow anyone to exploit people and government will fully protect the interests of the common man", he added.

He said imported sugar is available all across Punjab at Rs 90/ Kg, adding, local sugar selling at 120/ Kg however citizens should buy imported sugar and prevent black marketing.

He said around 18 FIRs against hoarders were registers and over 63 godowns were being sealed during the strict operation against profiteers.

Replying a question, he said Sindh government needs to understand the problems of common people instead of doing politics on essential kitchen commodities, adding, Sindh government is responsible for these crises in the country.

Hassan Khawar further said that the crushing season of Sindh used to start in October or early November. By delaying the crushing season this year, Sindh is creating an artificial crisis but his government will soon overcome this difficult situation as we will present our case in court in full.

Replying another question, he rejected the rumours about shortage of sugar, he said that enough stock of sugar was available in the province.