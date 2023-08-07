Open Menu

Punjab Govt Strives Hard To Promote Agriculture: Kanwar Dilshad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said on Monday that the Punjab government was striving hard to promote agriculture in the province.

He was chairing a meeting to review cotton crop cultivation here. Kanwar Dilshad stated that the agriculture department was tasked to improve cotton cultivation.

The sale, and purchase of cotton will be done against the recommended price only, he maintained. The government has fixed the Rs 8500 price in this regard, he added. He instructed officials to visit cotton factories to monitor procurement, excise, and market fees. Similarly, surveillance of the fields should also be done actively.

Proper care of the cotton crop is also necessary.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel briefed meeting participants that cotton sowing targets were achieved in the Multan division. Cotton has been cultivated over an area of 1,271,290 acres across the division.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Umar Jehangir, elaborating on the working of the agriculture department stated that 155 samples of fertilizers were taken last month. Out of 90 samples received here, the results of 10 samples proved substandard, informed Umar Jehangir. In Multan, 5566 dealers have been registered and the officials are inspecting them regularly. The meeting participants also reviewed police performance and the overall law and order situation in the district.

