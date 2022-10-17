UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Striving For Labourers' Prosperity: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022

Punjab govt striving for labourers' prosperity: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi Monday said Punjab government was striving hard for prosperity and betterment of labourers and workers.

Addressing to trade union convention convened here, he said the provincial set-up had decided to open fair price shops in every industry.

In addition, he said Labour department was directed to provide clean drinking with arranging separate wash rooms for women at brick kilns.

On the occasion, Ansar Majeed heard problems of social workers after mixing up with them during convention. Workers pointed out different problems pertaining to social security, improvement of hospitals, registration, social security cards and related matters.

