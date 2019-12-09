UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Striving For Providing Every Possible Relief To Masses: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:26 PM

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said the Punjab government was striving hard for providing every possible relief to masses in all sectors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said the Punjab government was striving hard for providing every possible relief to masses in all sectors.

He was presiding over a meeting here at Circuit House to review the public service performance of different departments.

He was briefed on the overall progress of Tehsil City and Sadar relating to the public service delivery in health, education, sanitation, anti-dengue, cleanliness, clean & green program, price control and other tasks.

The Minster said the benefits of the government policies would be extended to the masses.

He gave clear message that poor departmental performance and slow pace of work would not be tolerated.

He asked the concerned officer for effective implementation on price control mechanism.

He said regular inspections should be carried out to the markets for price checking and stern actions should be taken against hoarders.

He directed to supervise the auction process in fruits and vegetables market to control unfair increase of prices.

The Punjab Minister said that under the strict directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, inspections of hospitals and other institutions of public service would continue besides checking the service delivery of departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Aftab Ahmad, AC City Zoha Shakir and other officers were also present.

