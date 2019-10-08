Punjab govt striving hard to eliminate dengue: Asif Mehmood

SARGODHA, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial government has taken lot of initiatives to eliminate dengue and also started campaigns, seminars and walks for awareness of masses.

A seminar was organized here by the district administration on Monday at General Bus stand in which Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture Asif Mehmood participated as chief guest.

Talking to seminar Asif Mehmood urged masses to play their role for elimination of dengue and keep their places clean.

He stressed transporters to dispose of old tires and make sure cleanliness of their premises and also install banners at all buses for awareness of people.

He expressed satisfaction over precautionary measures taken here by the district administration regarding dengue mosquito while also directed administration to be vigilant in this regard.

A walk was also organized at bus stand for awareness of masses in which the Deputy Commissioner and the chief guest also participated along with all concerned officials and transporters.