Punjab Govt Striving Hard To Prevent Environmental Pollution: MPA

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Barrister Usama Fazal on Friday said the provincial government was striving hard to prevent environmental pollution and provide clean country to the next generation.

Talking to journalists during tree-plantation campaign under Plant for Pakistan Campaign of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the MPA said that environmental pollution was a challenge for the government. He said the government was striving hard to control pollution and urged the masses to participate in the campaign by planting maximum trees.

He said that the Plant for Pakistan Campaign of chief minister Punjab would be made successful.

He urged the masses to not only plant saplings in their areas but also ensure its care.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that 100,000 saplings would be planted across the district including 40,000 in Khanewal, 30,000 in Kabirwala and 15000 each in Mian Channu and Jahania under the Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

