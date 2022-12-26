UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Striving To Improve Living Standards Of People: CM

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that improving the living standard of the common man was the main concern of the Punjab government.

He was talking with the former member provincial assembly (MPA) Abdul Rashid Bhatti who called on CM at his office here on Monday to discuss different matters.

The chief minister said that historic legislation had been passed regarding the exaltation of religion and the Finality of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). "Allah Almighty has blessed us to serve religion and we will further advance the work of serving the religion of islam," he said.

The CM thanked Allah Almighty for serving the people every moment of his life. The amount of work done in four months had not been done in the last 10 years, he added.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

