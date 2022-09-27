UrduPoint.com

'Punjab Govt Striving To Provide Maximum Free Treatment Facility Through Sehat Sahulat Card'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 08:08 PM

'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat card'

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said the Punjab government was striving to provide maximum free treatment facility to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said the Punjab government was striving to provide maximum free treatment facility to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

While releasing the statistics of the Sehat Sahulat card here, Imran Sikandar Baloch said that more than 2,250,000 people in Punjab had received free treatment through the Sehat Sahulat Card, adding that so far, the people of Punjab had received free treatment of 49 billion rupees from the card.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 799 government and private hospitals had been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

He said that more than 50,000 people had got the facility of free coronary angiography through Sehat Sahulat card and more than 42,000 women had normal delivery and more than 180,000 women had got the facility of cesarean operation free of cost.

He said that so far, more than 32,000 people had undergone free hernia surgery through Sehat Sahulat card and more than 31,000 people had received free chemotherapy facility.

He said that so far more than 141,000 people had undergone free eye surgery in Punjab. "Dengue patients can also now get free treatment facility from empaneled government and private hospitals of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Women From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan becoming hub for best talents, global IT ..

Pakistan becoming hub for best talents, global IT organizations in terms of time ..

12 minutes ago
 Shehbaz terms PM House audio leak a serious securi ..

Shehbaz terms PM House audio leak a serious security lapse, assures thorough pro ..

12 minutes ago
 Russian officials say Ukraine regions voting for a ..

Russian officials say Ukraine regions voting for annexation: agencies

12 minutes ago
 Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

14 minutes ago
 PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

14 minutes ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC ..

Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.