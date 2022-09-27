'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat card'

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said the Punjab government was striving to provide maximum free treatment facility to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said the Punjab government was striving to provide maximum free treatment facility to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

While releasing the statistics of the Sehat Sahulat card here, Imran Sikandar Baloch said that more than 2,250,000 people in Punjab had received free treatment through the Sehat Sahulat Card, adding that so far, the people of Punjab had received free treatment of 49 billion rupees from the card.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 799 government and private hospitals had been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

He said that more than 50,000 people had got the facility of free coronary angiography through Sehat Sahulat card and more than 42,000 women had normal delivery and more than 180,000 women had got the facility of cesarean operation free of cost.

He said that so far, more than 32,000 people had undergone free hernia surgery through Sehat Sahulat card and more than 31,000 people had received free chemotherapy facility.

He said that so far more than 141,000 people had undergone free eye surgery in Punjab. "Dengue patients can also now get free treatment facility from empaneled government and private hospitals of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card, he added.