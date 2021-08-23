Punjab govt striving to resolve problems of people at their doorstep: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government was striving to resolve the problems of the general public at their doorstep

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government was striving to resolve the problems of the general public at their doorstep.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of general public belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities and he listened to their problems and directed for an early resolution to their problems.

Talking to them, the Chief Minister said that the previous government meted out a step-motherly treatment with the backward districts as the personal projection was their only agenda.

He regretted that the incumbent government believed in performance and service-delivery instead of personal projection, adding that huge resources were given to backward and remote districts because development and prosperity was the equal right of every citizen.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had made fewer claims while performing more during the last three years and this was the reason that backward areas were part of the development process. As a result of the concerted efforts, the quality of life of the common man was improving, concluded the CM.