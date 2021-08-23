UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Striving To Resolve Problems Of People At Their Doorstep: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:35 PM

Punjab govt striving to resolve problems of people at their doorstep: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government was striving to resolve the problems of the general public at their doorstep

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government was striving to resolve the problems of the general public at their doorstep.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of general public belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities and he listened to their problems and directed for an early resolution to their problems.

Talking to them, the Chief Minister said that the previous government meted out a step-motherly treatment with the backward districts as the personal projection was their only agenda.

He regretted that the incumbent government believed in performance and service-delivery instead of personal projection, adding that huge resources were given to backward and remote districts because development and prosperity was the equal right of every citizen.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had made fewer claims while performing more during the last three years and this was the reason that backward areas were part of the development process. As a result of the concerted efforts, the quality of life of the common man was improving, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Man Dera Ghazi Khan Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

6 minutes ago
 RTA’s marine transport lines ferry 5.7 million r ..

RTA’s marine transport lines ferry 5.7 million riders H1 of 2021

1 hour ago
 Aged man dies in Quetta clash

Aged man dies in Quetta clash

32 seconds ago
 France Evacuated Almost 2,000 People From Kabul Si ..

France Evacuated Almost 2,000 People From Kabul Since Taliban Takeover - Top Dip ..

34 seconds ago
 CSTO to Speed Up Adoption of Strengthening Tajik-A ..

CSTO to Speed Up Adoption of Strengthening Tajik-Afghan Border Program

35 seconds ago
 National Assembly body for innovation in FPSC's ci ..

National Assembly body for innovation in FPSC's civil services exam for quality ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.