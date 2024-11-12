Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab police registered 50 cases against PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in different cities of province, says report

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) The Punjab government on Tuesday submitted a report in the Lahore High Court regarding the cases registered across the province against PTI founder Imran Khan.

In the hearing regarding cases against Imran Khan, the government’s counsel presented a report stating that Punjab police registered 54 cases against him.

According to the report, 21 cases are registered in Lahore, 19 in the Rawalpindi division and seven cases in Sheikhupura.

Additionally, Imran Khan was booked in five cases in Faisalabad and one in Gujranwala.

Imran Khan's sister filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to obtain details of the cases registered against him in Punjab.

Justice Farooq Haider is set to hear the case.