Open Menu

Punjab Govt Submits Details Of Cases Against Imran Khan Before LHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 03:55 PM

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

Punjab police registered 50 cases against PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in different cities of province, says report

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) The Punjab government on Tuesday submitted a report in the Lahore High Court regarding the cases registered across the province against PTI founder Imran Khan.

In the hearing regarding cases against Imran Khan, the government’s counsel presented a report stating that Punjab police registered 54 cases against him.

According to the report, 21 cases are registered in Lahore, 19 in the Rawalpindi division and seven cases in Sheikhupura.

Additionally, Imran Khan was booked in five cases in Faisalabad and one in Gujranwala.

Imran Khan's sister filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to obtain details of the cases registered against him in Punjab.

Justice Farooq Haider is set to hear the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

11 minutes ago
 SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

24 minutes ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

40 minutes ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

3 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

7 hours ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

16 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

16 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

16 hours ago
 German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

16 hours ago
 Standing Committee on interior calls for action on ..

Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan