Punjab govt submits report on smog preventive measures in Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab government on Friday submitted a report in the Lahore High Court (LHC) about the decisions taken to avert smog in the upcoming winter season.

A law officer submitted the report before Justice Shahid Karim, who was hearing a petition seeking a ban on operation of brick-kilns and burning of crops remains in the province.

The law officer stated that teams had been constituted for inspection of brick-kilns. He submitted that brick-kilns, other than those running on zigzag technology, would be closed for four months.

He submitted that Section 144 had been imposed in the province to curb pollution and prevent smog and a ban had been imposed on burning of trash, plastic and crop residue for the next three months.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing of the petition till Oct 11.

On Thursday, while adjourning the hearing till Friday, the court had sought details of the measures taken to avert smog, after a law officer submitted that several decisions had been made at a meeting, chaired by the chief secretary.

The petitioner had submitted that brick-kilns were the main contributing factor to smoggy conditions, as they had failed to use fuel-efficient technology, besides burning of crops stubble, emissions from factories and the polluting vehicles. He said the government should give subsidy on zigzag technology to encourage brick-kilns.

He argued that it was highly important to stop functioning of brick-kilns, halt burning of stubble and control emissions from factories in the entire province to prevent the imminent threat of smog in the upcoming winter.