Punjab Govt Submits Report Regrading Trees Cutting, Stone Crushing In Supreme Court

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:55 PM

Punjab govt submits report regrading trees cutting, stone crushing in Supreme Court

The Punjab government Friday submitted the report in the Supreme Court (SC) in a suo moto notice case regarding stone crushing and trees cutting in Margalla Hills National Park area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government Friday submitted the report in the Supreme Court (SC) in a suo moto notice case regarding stone crushing and trees cutting in Margalla Hills National Park area.

According to the report, the provincial government had stopped the stone crushing in Margalla Hills since March 6.

It had declared 1000 yards area near Margalla Hills as buffer zone, the report added.

� The report said on the direction of the chief minister the Mines and Minerals Department of Punjab had banned mining and crushing in 2009.

The Punjab Mines and Minerals Department had issued leases for limestone in Taxila, it said.

The report also included the previous court decisions, maps of Margalla Hills area and buffer zone.

The Supreme Court took suo moto notice on trees cutting and stone crushing at Margalla Hills in 2016.

