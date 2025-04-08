Punjab Govt Submits Report To SC On Damages Due To May 9 Riots
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 02:23 PM
Report says damages included Rs110 million in Lahore, Rs26 million in Rawalpindi, and Rs50 million in Mianwali because of May 9 riots
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) The Punjab government on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the damages due to May 9 riots.
According to the report submitted by the provincial government, the May 9 riots caused damages amounting to Rs. 197 million in Punjab, with vandalism and destruction of property reported in 38 cities across the province.
The report stated that the damages included Rs110 million in Lahore, Rs26 million in Rawalpindi, and Rs50 million in Mianwali.
It further noted that on May 9, an attack was carried out on a state institution—not a protest or a rally, but a direct assault.
A total of 319 cases were registered across 38 districts of Punjab related to the events.
The total number of accused stands at 35,962, of which 24,595 are still at large while 11,367 have been arrested.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the anti-terrorism courts to conclude the trials wihtin four months. A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi passed the order regarding the trials of the May 9 cases.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers
PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025
United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting
China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi
Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots2 minutes ago
-
Renowned classical singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan remembered56 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held56 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on unsafe food: 1,400 outlets inspected, fines top Rs 2 mln in one month56 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive to begin on Apr 2156 minutes ago
-
Four criminals held1 hour ago
-
Canals to remain be closed due to water scarcity from Apr 9 to 171 hour ago
-
Pakistan's resource corridor primed to reshape global supply chains, attract investment: Dar2 hours ago
-
IIOJK; Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir condemns mysterious mishap in seminary2 hours ago
-
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from Mar 9 to 172 hours ago
-
Man gunned down over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Farmers advised to complete cotton thinning within 30 days:FAC2 hours ago