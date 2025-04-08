Open Menu

Punjab Govt Submits Report To SC On Damages Due To May 9 Riots

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 02:23 PM

Report says damages included Rs110 million in Lahore, Rs26 million in Rawalpindi, and Rs50 million in Mianwali because of May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) The Punjab government on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the damages due to May 9 riots.

According to the report submitted by the provincial government, the May 9 riots caused damages amounting to Rs. 197 million in Punjab, with vandalism and destruction of property reported in 38 cities across the province.

The report stated that the damages included Rs110 million in Lahore, Rs26 million in Rawalpindi, and Rs50 million in Mianwali.

It further noted that on May 9, an attack was carried out on a state institution—not a protest or a rally, but a direct assault.

A total of 319 cases were registered across 38 districts of Punjab related to the events.

The total number of accused stands at 35,962, of which 24,595 are still at large while 11,367 have been arrested.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the anti-terrorism courts to conclude the trials wihtin four months. A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi passed the order regarding the trials of the May 9 cases.

