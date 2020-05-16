Punjab govt takes historic steps for women empowerment: Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kaneez Fatima said the Punjab government took historic steps for women empowerment.

"It is need of the hour to provide more opportunities to women so that they could express their hidden talent effectively," she expressed these views during her visit to Violence Against Women Centre, here on Saturday.

The days were gone when women faced violence, she said, adding now women knew very well how to secure their rights.

She urged women to come forward for expression of their talent as government would support them.

On this occasion, she also inspected arrangements related to COVID 19 and visited Dar ul Aman and Old Age Home.

She expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in the both organizations.