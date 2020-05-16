UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Takes Historic Steps For Women Empowerment: Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Punjab govt takes historic steps for women empowerment: Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima

Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kaneez Fatima said the Punjab government took historic steps for women empowerment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kaneez Fatima said the Punjab government took historic steps for women empowerment.

"It is need of the hour to provide more opportunities to women so that they could express their hidden talent effectively," she expressed these views during her visit to Violence Against Women Centre, here on Saturday.

The days were gone when women faced violence, she said, adding now women knew very well how to secure their rights.

She urged women to come forward for expression of their talent as government would support them.

On this occasion, she also inspected arrangements related to COVID 19 and visited Dar ul Aman and Old Age Home.

She expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in the both organizations.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Women Government

Recent Stories

Evacuee Secretary visits CMC to inspect COVID-19 f ..

24 seconds ago

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' a ..

26 seconds ago

DPO arranges Iftari for Police Jawan on duty

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister allows reopening public transport

31 seconds ago

Hundreds Rally Against Coronavirus Curbs Across Be ..

5 minutes ago

People told to stay away from English beauty spots ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.