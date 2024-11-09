Punjab Govt Takes Serious Measures Regarding Smog: Secretary Environment
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Environment Protection Secretary, Raja Jahangir Anwar, on Saturday said that the provincial government has rolled out a series of emergency initiatives aimed at protecting public safety and reducing smog levels.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that steps were taken, including the temporary closure of major highways, including sections of the motorway, due to zero visibility, along with restrictions on schools, universities, offices, and public parks.
He said that the government is enforcing strict measures against sources of pollution, including industrial emissions, crop burning, and vehicular smoke. "Our foremost priority is safeguarding public health, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues," he stated.
The secretary urged the public to take precautions, limit outdoor activities, and support government initiatives by avoiding activities that contribute to pollution.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More than 4 kg drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Iqbal Day observed in Government College University Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Cricket , Tennis Championship 2024 Inaugurated at BISE Peshawar22 minutes ago
-
Four members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested22 minutes ago
-
147th birthday of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal celebrated in KP with national enthusiasm32 minutes ago
-
New department of archaeology inaugurated at Jahanzeb College, Swat42 minutes ago
-
Food Authority’s 8-day campaign against sale of substandard meat continues42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Mountain Festival to begin on November 2742 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Korea to begin joint excavation of Mankiala Stupa42 minutes ago
-
Lahore police pays tribute to martyred constable Muhammad Khalid52 minutes ago
-
Smog engulfed entire Bahawalpur region52 minutes ago
-
11 dead,1584 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab52 minutes ago