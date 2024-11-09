Punjab govt takes serious measures regarding smog: Secretary Environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Environment Protection Secretary, Raja Jahangir Anwar, on Saturday said that the provincial government has rolled out a series of emergency initiatives aimed at protecting public safety and reducing smog levels.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that steps were taken, including the temporary closure of major highways, including sections of the motorway, due to zero visibility, along with restrictions on schools, universities, offices, and public parks.

He said that the government is enforcing strict measures against sources of pollution, including industrial emissions, crop burning, and vehicular smoke. "Our foremost priority is safeguarding public health, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues," he stated.

The secretary urged the public to take precautions, limit outdoor activities, and support government initiatives by avoiding activities that contribute to pollution.