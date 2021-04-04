UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Takes Solid Steps To Give Relief To Citizens In Ramazan: Rashid Hafeez

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Punjab govt takes solid steps to give relief to citizens in Ramazan: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Punjab, Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said the provincial government had taken solid steps to provide relief to the citizens particularly during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

He said, several revolutionary projects were being launched for the promotion of religious education as well as science and technology and for the promotion of modern professional development skills, arts and culture.

All available resources would be utilized to eradicate illiteracy and to achieve a goal of 100 percent literacy rate in the province, he said.

Establishment of thousands of computer and science laboratories across the province, double shifts in educational institutions, enhancement of professional skills of teaching staff and up-gradation of schools were being done to achieve the goal. The problems being faced by the citizens were being resolved at their doorsteps, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a 'khuli kutchery' held here at Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Public Secretariat Saidpur Road.

People informed the provincial minister about their problems and the minister on the spot issued instructions to the authorities concerned.

The government was also finalizing arrangements to set up 400 markets across the province where the farmers would be able to sell their produce directly to the public.

The markets would help minimize the role of middlemen who were indulged in hoarding and profiteering in several areas and creating artificial shortage of daily use items.

He said the government was trying to ensure the supply of daily use items on affordable rates and sugar was also being supplied to the people on subsidized rates.

Similarly, many other daily use commodities would also be available to the public at affordable rates at utility stores during Ramanzan, he added.

Raja Rashid Hafeez urged the citizens to come forward and get registered their complaints so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Education Punjab Road Saidpur Rashid Sunday Market Government

Recent Stories

42 minutes ago

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

42 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

2 hours ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.