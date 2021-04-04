Punjab govt takes solid steps to give relief to citizens in Ramazan: Rashid Hafeez

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Punjab, Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said the provincial government had taken solid steps to provide relief to the citizens particularly during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

He said, several revolutionary projects were being launched for the promotion of religious education as well as science and technology and for the promotion of modern professional development skills, arts and culture.

All available resources would be utilized to eradicate illiteracy and to achieve a goal of 100 percent literacy rate in the province, he said.

Establishment of thousands of computer and science laboratories across the province, double shifts in educational institutions, enhancement of professional skills of teaching staff and up-gradation of schools were being done to achieve the goal. The problems being faced by the citizens were being resolved at their doorsteps, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a 'khuli kutchery' held here at Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Public Secretariat Saidpur Road.

People informed the provincial minister about their problems and the minister on the spot issued instructions to the authorities concerned.

The government was also finalizing arrangements to set up 400 markets across the province where the farmers would be able to sell their produce directly to the public.

The markets would help minimize the role of middlemen who were indulged in hoarding and profiteering in several areas and creating artificial shortage of daily use items.

He said the government was trying to ensure the supply of daily use items on affordable rates and sugar was also being supplied to the people on subsidized rates.

Similarly, many other daily use commodities would also be available to the public at affordable rates at utility stores during Ramanzan, he added.

Raja Rashid Hafeez urged the citizens to come forward and get registered their complaints so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against profiteers and hoarders.