Punjab Govt Takes Special Measures To Maintain Law & Order: Raja Basharat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law & order: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that special measures had been taken on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that special measures had been taken on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a statement issued here, he said the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order had reviewed security arrangements in all 36 districts of Punjab, adding that a comprehensive security plans had been devised in collaboration with the administration and peace committees.

He said, special SOPs had been developed for Covid-19 and all stakeholders had been appealed to follow them.

Raja Basharat said that pillion riding and display of all kinds of weapons would completely be banned, adding that Rangers and Army could also be called if needed. However, according to reports so far, the situation in the province was satisfactory, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

