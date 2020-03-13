UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Takes Step To Combat Corona Virus: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Punjab govt takes step to combat Corona virus: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab government has taken solid steps and finalized arrangements, utilizing maximum available resources to combat Corona virus on emergency basis across the province said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar during his surprise visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIKUT) here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government has taken solid steps and finalized arrangements, utilizing maximum available resources to combat Corona virus on emergency basis across the province said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar during his surprise visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIKUT) here on Friday.

He said, a 50-bed corona management center has been set up at the RIUKT.

The CM said that the Punjab government has declared a "health emergency" in the province to deal with the novel coronavirus which has been designated as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

He said that every possible step was being taken to prevent its occurrence, adding effective screening of the passengers are being carried out at all the airports.

The CM said that special attention was being given on training of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff while SOPs regarding anti-corona are being implemented in letter and spirit.

On the occasion, the CM also announced to deploy the recent 136 recruited nurses in the institute on their own desire.

Minister for Health Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashisd, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Muhammad Umer and others officials were also accompanied the CM during the visit.

Related Topics

World Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Rawalpindi All Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7p Launches in Pakistan to Resounding Mark ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: China and 17 European countries to ho ..

14 minutes ago

NAB chairman directs investigations of sharing pho ..

6 minutes ago

Railways appoints first woman private secretary

6 minutes ago

All Major Football Competitions in England Postpon ..

6 minutes ago

Kiev Denies Reports on Decision by Trilateral Cont ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.