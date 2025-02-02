Open Menu

Punjab Govt Takes Steps To Address Shortage Of Senior Registrars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Punjab govt takes steps to address shortage of senior registrars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has formally requested the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare to promote 59 medical officers of various specialties from grade 17 to grade 18 to fill the shortage of senior registrars in hospitals.

According to an official letter issued on Sunday, the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare has been urged to approve the promotion of medical officers to the post of registrar. This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure the availability of experienced medical professionals in hospitals.

The promotion of medical officers is expected to improve patient care and enhance the efficiency of healthcare services across the province. The Punjab government continues to take fundamental steps to address challenges in the health sector, prioritizing the upgradation of medical staff to provide better medical facilities to the public.

