Punjab Govt Takes Steps To Combat Rising Smog Levels In Lahore: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Punjab govt takes steps to combat rising smog levels in Lahore: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is taking proactive measures to combat the rising smog levels in Lahore to mitigate its

harmful effects.

Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said this in an interview with ptv news channel on Friday.

He said following Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's directives all relevant authorities have issued emergency alerts to mitigate the harmful effects of smog.

Anwar said Maryam Nawaz has launched several initiatives to support farmers in the province and provided super

seeders to farmers at subsidized rates to boost agricultural production.

To a question, he said that the EPA has also introduced regulations to reduce plastic waste and promote the use of eco-friendly alternatives. Vehicle owners and industries are also being encouraged to adopt environmentally friendly practices to reduce their carbon footprint, he mentioned.

Punjab's Chief Minister is taking a strong stance on the smog issue, emphasizing the need for climate diplomacy and extending an invitation to India to collaborate on finding solutions that benefit both nations, Raja Jahangir said.

