Punjab govt takes steps to develop Muree on modern line: Secy, Secretary Local Government (LG), Punjab, Mian Shakeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Secretary Local Government (LG), Punjab, Mian Shakeel on Friday said the provisional government was taking best possible steps to develop Murree on modern lines and promote tourism in the area
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Secretary Local Government (LG), Punjab, Mian Shakeel on Friday said the provisional government was taking best possible steps to develop Murree on modern lines and promote tourism in the area.
The district would be developed on Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz’s vision for tourism.
He stated this while chairing a meeting regarding “Murree Development Plan”.
The secretary said the best facilitations of tourists in Murree was the foremost priority of the Punjab government.
He directed the concerned authorities to complete undergoing projects on priority in the area.
The representatives of all the district's departments attended the meeting.
