Punjab Govt Takes Steps To Protect Prisoners From COVID-19: Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:14 PM

Punjab govt takes steps to protect prisoners from COVID-19: Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Wednesday that Punjab government took all possible measures to protect prisoners of all district jails from the novel COVID-19 pandemic thus it had released all those prisoners who would have to be released in next 3 months time.

Through court orders the government had released the prisoners involved in minor crimes and were about to complete their punishment period as well, she informed.

All SOP's were being observed in jails but a single alleged prisoner who was involved in drug smuggling was a carrier,he transmitted the contagious disease in his jail mates,she said.

Around 400 prisoners were suspected and transferred to quarantine center, Punjab government had converted the camp jails into quarantines centres where these infected prisoners were kept, she mentioned.

All the prisoners were shifted to hospitals after completing their quarantine period and testing done properly, she further said.

Replying to a question she said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had been visiting all district jails and paid the fine to prisoners of minor crimes, she stated.

She said since PTI came into power Punjab government approached the courts for its verdict to release those who had committed minor crimes and could not pay a lawyer's fee, CM had been visiting jails and greeting the prisoners on holy festivals, she added.

