Punjab govt taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to public in Ramadan; Dr. Jamal Nasir

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to the public during Ramadan. The minister made a detailed visit to the free flour sale point.

The concerned officers told him in a detailed briefing that free flour was provided to the deserving people at the free Flour Cell Point.

Dr. Jamal Nasir interacted with the people present there and asked about their problems regarding free flour distribution. The people informed to minister about the problems related to free flour distribution. The minister assured them to solve the problems and directed the district administration to provide all possible facilities to the deserving people at the free flour sale point.

Earlier, the provincial minister also paid a surprise visit to Government Isfandyar Bukhari DHQ Hospital and inspected various wards and reviewed the administrative affairs of the hospital. Concerned officers of the Health Department gave them a detailed briefing.

Dr. Jamal Nasir directed to improve the overall performance of the operational affairs of the Hospital. During the visit, he visited various wards, met the patients and inquired about their problems. He issued instructions to the concerned officers to solve these problems on the spot.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, ADCR Waqas Aslam Marth, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabeen and other relevant officers were also present.