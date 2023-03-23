UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Provide Basic Facilities To Public In Ramadan; Dr. Jamal Nasir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Punjab govt taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to public in Ramadan; Dr. Jamal Nasir

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to the public during Ramadan. The minister made a detailed visit to the free flour sale point.

The concerned officers told him in a detailed briefing that free flour was provided to the deserving people at the free Flour Cell Point.

Dr. Jamal Nasir interacted with the people present there and asked about their problems regarding free flour distribution. The people informed to minister about the problems related to free flour distribution. The minister assured them to solve the problems and directed the district administration to provide all possible facilities to the deserving people at the free flour sale point.

Earlier, the provincial minister also paid a surprise visit to Government Isfandyar Bukhari DHQ Hospital and inspected various wards and reviewed the administrative affairs of the hospital. Concerned officers of the Health Department gave them a detailed briefing.

Dr. Jamal Nasir directed to improve the overall performance of the operational affairs of the Hospital. During the visit, he visited various wards, met the patients and inquired about their problems. He issued instructions to the concerned officers to solve these problems on the spot.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, ADCR Waqas Aslam Marth, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabeen and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Sale Nasir Attock All Government Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

28 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

34 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

57 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

57 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

58 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.