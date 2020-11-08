UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Taking All Steps To Control Inflation: Javed Ansari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Punjab govt taking all steps to control inflation: Javed Ansari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on price control Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that Punjab government utilizing all possible resources to control inflation in order to provide relief to masses.

Talking to journalists after assuming charge of his office here on Sunday, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that stockers and profiteers would be treated with iron hands and prices on subsidized rates would be provided to masses. He urged masses to inform administration about stockers and profiteers adding that strict legal action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

He lauded the decision of provincial government of establishment of Saholat Bazaars for public facilitation. He said that citizens were getting good quality commodities on subsidized rates through these Saholat Bazaars.

Ansari added that government have an ample stock of sugar and wheat which was being delivered to masses through these Saholat Bazaars.

