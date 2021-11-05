Punjab govt taking all steps to facilitate farmers: minister

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Friday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide resources, facilities and incentives to farmers, under the national plan to increase the area of wheat cultivation and its production per acre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Friday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide resources, facilities and incentives to farmers, under the national plan to increase the area of wheat cultivation and its production per acre.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants in a seminar, held at local hall in Sargodha city. The minister said that due to farmer-friendly policies of the government and the hard work of farmers, last year the wheat crop was planted on16.4 million acres in Punjab and for the first time in history the production was 29 million metric tons. This year, the target for wheat cultivation in Punjab had been set at 16.7 million acres.

He said that the government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, was taking steps to remove the shortage of agricultural commodities and ensure food security at the national level.

Under the Agricultural Emergency Programme, mega projects worth Rs 300 billion were being implemented which would not only increase the yield per acre of crops but also help reduce the nutrient deficiencies, he added.

He emphasised the need for using certified seeds and ordered for cultivating maximum area of wheat and completing the cultivation of wheat from Nov 1 to Dec 10. "Increase in yield per acre was essential to make the wheat crop more profitable," he added.

The minister said that seminars were being organised for introducing the latest technology for farmers. He said that under the national programme for increasing wheat production, the latest agricultural machinery and inputs were being provided on 50 per cent subsidy with a significant amount of more than Rs 1 billion.

The agriculture minister appealed to farmers to complete the registration of kissan cards as soon as possible.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjam, representatives of private fertiliser company, large numbers of local agriculture department officials, farmers and media representatives attended the seminar.