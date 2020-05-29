Punjab govt taking effective measures against locusts: SMBR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) and Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar on Friday said the provincial government was taking effective measures to combat locusts attack in the affected districts.

During a press briefing here along with Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed and DG PDMA Punjab, he said the Punjab government had been taking all out steps from last year when locusts visited South Punjab districts. He said every possible resource was being used to fight locusts in the province as more than one billion rupees had been spent so far for the purpose.

Giving details, Babar Hayat said, in last year's June when locusts came first time in Punjab's Cholistan area, around 2,55000 hectare area was surveyed out of which 53000 hectare was found affected and was treated. After that, in current spring season's attack of locusts, about 4.8 million hectare area had been surveyed, whereas, locusts attack was found in 1,47000 hectare and had been treated properly, he added.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also reserved Punjab government's helicopter for surveillance of locusts and other activities to combat it. Every required equipment and medicines were available with the Punjab government, he said, adding that 15 affected districts were being taking care and sprayed daily as about 47000 liter pesticides had been used so far on locusts. The PDMA had also developed an application for surveillance of locusts , he added.

To a question, Babar Hayat dispelled the impression of damages being reported in the media caused by locusts attack on crops and said the same were misleading as 11 million ton additional wheat was produced this year.

To another query, he said that timely action was taken against locusts in the province and regular review of the situation was being done by the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and departments concerned.