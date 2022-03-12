UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Taking Effective Measures To Promote Tourism: Hasaan Khawar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Punjab govt taking effective measures to promote tourism: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that Punjab had great importance in terms of tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that Punjab had great importance in terms of tourism.

He said this at inauguration of tourist facilitation vehicles at heritage sites in Punjab and launch of promotional material for branding of Punjab tourism at Sightseeing Bus Terminal Gaddafi Stadium.

SACM said that 5,000 years old Punjab had rich history of different eras.

He said that it was very unfortunate that in past tourism industry was badly neglected.

Knowing the importance of tourism the incumbent government had not only made tourism part of its manifesto but also promoted various tourism projects in short period of time besides completing certain projects, he added.

Hasaan Khawar said that Punjab chief minister had directed to develop tourism spots across Punjab with the support of private sector. He further said that tourism development budget had been increased up to Rs 2 billion.

Special Assistant said that beautiful tourism centres would be set up at Kalabagh and Head Taunsa adding that desert sports would be started in Thal, Bhakkar and Fort Abbas. He said that various initiatives were being launched for the promotion of tourism.

He said, "It is an age of digital and social media and short document of Punjab has been made to promote Punjab cross the globe."He said that all steps were being taken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote and strengthen tourism.

>