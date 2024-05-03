Punjab govt taking emergency steps to relief farmers, introducing Kisan dost package soon: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Food, Bilal Yasin, reassured the farmers on Friday that the Punjab government was taking emergency measures to improve the economic situation of the farmers and introducing a subsidized 'Kisan Dost Revolutionary Package' soon to ensure their well-being.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government was well aware of the issues faced by small farmers and would support them in every way, adding that the Punjab government stands with the farming community and would not leave them alone.

He said, "The Kisan Card initiative will reflect the Punjab government's commitment to supporting farmers and their prosperity."

Minister said, "With the strict directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the government will facilitate the farmers, adding that the chief minister directed officials concerned to constitute a high-level committee to redress the grievances of farmers.

He also appealed to farmers, saying they needed to cooperate with the government.

Replying to a question, he warned that the farmers had a democratic right to protest, but no one could be allowed to take the law into his hands.

To another question, the minister said the present government, under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif, was taking steps to remove the shortage of agricultural commodities and ensure food security at the national level.