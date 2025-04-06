Punjab govt taking exemplary measures for public welfare: Munawar Ghous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Provincial chairman for Ushr and Zakat Committee, Rana Munawar Ghaus, said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is taking exemplary steps for public welfare and province's development by initiating various projects.

Talking to APP on Sunday at his office Chak no 120 SB, he highlighted the significant efforts being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, particularly in district Sargodha, where several large-scale development projects are underway. Munawar Ghous Khan commended the provincial government for prioritizing public welfare and ensuring that the benefits of these projects are reaching the people.

Praising the achievements of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government, he stated that the party has always prioritized initiatives that benefit the public and will continue to do so in the future.

He also expressed his support for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent decision to reduce electricity tariffs, calling it a much-needed relief for the people.

Additionally, he confirmed that the distribution of Zakat and Ushr is being carried out transparently, ensuring that these resources reach those in need without any hindrance. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing development work and public welfare efforts in his constituency.