Open Menu

Punjab Govt Taking Exemplary Measures For Public Welfare: Munawar Ghous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Punjab govt taking exemplary measures for public welfare: Munawar Ghous

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Provincial chairman for Ushr and Zakat Committee, Rana Munawar Ghaus, said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is taking exemplary steps for public welfare and province's development by initiating various projects.

Talking to APP on Sunday at his office Chak no 120 SB, he highlighted the significant efforts being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, particularly in district Sargodha, where several large-scale development projects are underway. Munawar Ghous Khan commended the provincial government for prioritizing public welfare and ensuring that the benefits of these projects are reaching the people.

Praising the achievements of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government, he stated that the party has always prioritized initiatives that benefit the public and will continue to do so in the future.

He also expressed his support for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent decision to reduce electricity tariffs, calling it a much-needed relief for the people.

Additionally, he confirmed that the distribution of Zakat and Ushr is being carried out transparently, ensuring that these resources reach those in need without any hindrance. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing development work and public welfare efforts in his constituency.

Recent Stories

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

2 seconds ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

60 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

1 hour ago
 Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

1 hour ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

2 hours ago
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

3 hours ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

4 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan