Punjab Govt Taking Exemplary Steps For The Promotion Of Livestock: Faisal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:11 PM

Livestock Department registered 4,600 buffalo calves to offer financial assistance to cattle farmers, under calf fattening and save calf schemes, with an aim to promote livestock sector in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Livestock Department registered 4,600 buffalo calves to offer financial assistance to cattle farmers, under calf fattening and save calf schemes, with an aim to promote livestock sector in district Muzaffargarh.

Provincial Advisor for livestock to Punjab Faisal Hayat Jabwana said this during surprise visit to Muzafergarh livestock campus here on Thursday.

He said that government was fully aware from the problems of farmers and was striving hard to promote the livestock sector. Additional Director Livestock Dr. Muhammad Tariq briefed the Advisor that livestock department was running two programmes, fattening calves and save buffalo calves to improve production of milk and meat.

The farmers are offered incentive Rs 4000 for improving 300 gram weight per day for period of 4 months. The department registers buffalo calf ranging, one day old to 15 days, said Dr Tariq. After four months, if the cattle would achieve recommended weight, then the owners would be given Rs 4000 each. Dr Tariq added, under save buffalo calf programme, the cattle farmers are given Rs 6500. He added that the step was taken to save buffalo calf as most of the farmers sell the animal to butchers.

Provincial Advisor for livestock said that the government was utilizing all possible resources for the promotion of livestock.

