Punjab govt taking mature decisions to curb Coronavirus spread: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema Monday said that the provincial government was implementing on mature decisions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Federal government and Punjab government were on same page to curb coronavirus.

It was impossible to stop the spread of novel virus without cooperation of masses, she urged.

She warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would take strict action against the violators. .

Replying a Question, she said the government has decided to completely seal off some areas of Lahore for two weeks due to rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

She advised public to be careful and avoid circulating rumors being shared on social media. Follow only official statements on coronavirus in the country.