Punjab Govt Taking Practical Measures For Public Welfare: DEFIM Chairperson
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Chairperson Brig. (Retd) Babar Alauddin on Thursday said the Punjab government was taking practical measures for public welfare under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He said that all obstacles in the way of public welfare projects were being removed to facilitate the people.
Presiding over a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner here, he said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was personally monitoring all the public welfare projects.
He said the Punjab government was spending billions of rupees on provision of healthcare facilities across the province while restructuring of basic health units and rural health centers was being made.
He directed the officers to set up desks at their offices and provide relief to applicants by realizing their responsibilities. He further directed for highlighting the public welfare measures initiated by the Punjab government for the awareness of masses.
He said that faculty would be recruited on merit to overcome the shortage of teaching staff at colleges.
He directed for taking measures to seal illegal housing societies and registration of cases against developers and people should be aware about these societies.
In further directions to officers, he said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work on all ongoing uplift schemes in the province.
Deputy Commissioner Cap. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir briefed the Chairperson about the initiative taken on the direction of Punjab government in the district.
Officers of various departments including Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, MD WASA Amir Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner were present in the meeting.
Earlier, Chairperson DEFIM Brig. (Retd) Babar Alauddin also held a meeting with Commissioner Silwat Saeed and RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan at the commissioner office.
The commissioner briefed about various initiatives, implementation of development projects and administrative matters at division level.
The Chairperson was also briefed about the law and order situation in the region by the RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan.
Brig. (Retd) Babar Alauddin said the Punjab government had initiated 20 projects for women and youth in the province in addition to providing fees for talented children in various universities of those parents who had monthly income up to Rs 200,000.
He termed the 'Apni Chat-Apna Ghar’ program of the Punjab government a revolutionary step.
The Chairperson also planted a sapling at the lawn of the commissioner office and said that tree plantation was vital for a friendly environment.
