Punjab govt taking practical steps for art & culture promotion: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for promotion of art and culture throughout the province.

Addressing a prize-distribution ceremony held in the honour of artistes, who won different competitions under the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021 at the CM office here on Saturday, he said the culture department remained neglected in the past. However, he added, now all relevant departments were working wholeheartedly for promotion of cultural activities. Artistes have been encouraged through Talent Hunt Programme and the scope of the project would be extended to the tehsil level, he added.

Usman Buzdar promised that the government would provide funds to the department needed for promotion of culture. He said that the Punjab government had decided to launch its tv channel, where new talent would be promoted while places like Pak Tea House Lahore would also be established for intellectuals and poets in the other districts of Punjab.

He termed the Talent Hunt Programme an effective platform for young artistes to showcase their abilities in music, fine arts, science and literature, handicrafts and theatre.

He said that young generation was an asset and the provincial government would not only protect them but also provide them with new opportunities of development and progress.

Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro, MPA Sadia Sohail, Secretary Information, DGPR, Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Director Punjab Arts Council and officials concerned, winning artistes and their families also participated in the ceremony.

The CM gave away cash prizes and commendatory certificates to the winners.

Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro said that Talent Hunt Programme was the best way to encourage young artistes and the Punjab chief minister had extended full support for the success of the programme at every level.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said that about 10,000 young persons including women performed in seven different categories of the Talent Hunt Programme at district and divisional level.

The Talent Hunt Programme was organised by the Punjab Arts Council under the auspices of the Punjab Department of Information and Culture.