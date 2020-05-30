UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Taking Practical Steps For Welfare Of Masses: Provincial Minister Livestock And Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

Punjab govt taking practical steps for welfare of masses: Provincial Minister Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak

Provincial Minister Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said Punjab government was taking practical steps for welfare of masses

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said Punjab government was taking practical steps for welfare of masses.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, provincial minister said the government was striving hard to provide relief to masses and urged people to apply preventive measures against coronavirus to protect themselves and others.

Giving briefing on the occasion, health department officers informed minister that more than 1,500 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the district out of which 23 were tested positive.

He was informed that most of the virus effected people were belonged to police and health department.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Zulifqar Ali Kharral told the minister that price control magistrates were conducting raids at markets on daily basis to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates.

He said 23 price control magistrates of the district have imposed fine of over Rs 9,00,000nine while five shopkeepers have been arrested over profiteering.

The DC added that 112.5 percent wheat procurement target has been achieved while illegal stock of 131,841 bags of wheat have been confiscated from the stockers.

He informed that spray has been done on 66,665 acre crops across the district to control losses of locust.

The Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur directed district administration to utilize all possible resources to minimize losses of crops from locust attack to farmers.

He urged farmers to cooperate with agriculture department and district administration in fight against locust.

